(Bloomberg) -- Palantir Technologies Inc., the data-mining company on the verge of going public, is moving to Denver, following a flight from Silicon Valley by its chairman, Peter Thiel.

The company, which has been based in Palo Alto, California, for more than a decade, updated its website to list Denver as the headquarters. Thiel, a prominent supporter of Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, has loudly criticized the Valley over the last year, calling it a liberal mono-culture, and moved himself and some of his investment firms to other parts of the U.S.

A spokeswoman for Palantir declined to comment. The Denver Business Journal reported the move earlier Wednesday.

