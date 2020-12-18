(Bloomberg) -- French President Emmanuel Macron said he’s doing “well” after being diagnosed with Covid-19 on Thursday morning, in a video message posted on his Twitter account.

“I wanted to reassure you that I am well,” Macron said.

The French leader, who turns 43 on Dec. 21, said he has the same symptoms as yesterday -- fatigue, with a cough and headaches. “There’s no reason it should worsen,” he said, adding that he intends to be completely transparent about his condition and will post similar videos every day.

Macron said he continues to work with the prime minister and his team, and though he has slowed down a bit because of the virus, he continues to focus on all urgent matters including the pandemic and Brexit.

Trade talks between the European Union and the U.K. have reached a critical juncture with negotiators pushing for a deal this weekend. France has a crucial role and has been demanding better access to British fishing waters -- and that’s the very issue that is still threatening to prevent an agreement.

“Obviously, I met with many political figures, members of government, international leaders, security details and members of my family,” Macron said, adding that everyone he was in contact with over the past 48 hours has been called and asked to isolate and test themselves.

He said the fact he got sick shows that anyone can get Covid-19. “I am very protected, I pay careful attention, I respect social distancing, I wear a mask, I use hand gel regularly, and despite all that I got this virus.”

“Undoubtedly there was a moment of negligence or a moment of bad luck too, but what’s certain is that if I hadn’t followed the rules, I would have gotten sick much earlier, and above all I would have spread it to many people during the preceding hours.”

He said that 18,000 others also tested positive in France on Thursday and urged people to remain careful during the Christmas break.

“We have to look out for each other during the holidays,” he said.

