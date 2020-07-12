(Bloomberg) --

The Palestinian Authority banned movement between areas under its control for two weeks and prohibited the entry of workers into Israeli settlements as part of new measures intended to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the West Bank.

Major governorates Hebron, Bethlehem, Ramallah and Nablus will be closed for an additional four days, government spokesman Ibrahim Melhim said on Sunday. Large gatherings such as weddings, funerals and summer camps were also banned.

New confirmed cases in Palestinian-controlled areas of the West Bank have surged from about 500 in mid-June to more than 6,000.

