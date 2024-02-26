50m ago
Palestinian Authority PM Shtayyeh Says He Submits Resignation
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The prime minister of the Palestinian Authority, Mohammad Shtayyeh, said he and his government will resign, though it’s unclear if President Mahmoud Abbas will accept the resignation.
The move comes as the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza continues and with Arab and Western states trying to formulate a post-conflict plan for the Palestinian territory.
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
6:09
Group RRSP use rising as retirement savings burden 'largely on employees': experts
-
6:49
Canada tax changes to be aware of in 2024
-
45 cents short, $96 in fees: Court approves TD insufficient fund fees settlement
-
Makers of COVID-19 protective equipment seek over $5 billion in damages from Ottawa
-
5:01
Immigration surge fuels male population boom in Canada
-
6:50
Bank of Canada to halt its QT program within months, RBC says