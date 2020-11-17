(Bloomberg) -- The Palestinian Authority has agreed to resume ties with Israel’s government, months after breaking contacts to protest Israeli plans to extend sovereignty over chunks of the occupied West Bank.

After receiving written and oral pledges from Israel to abide by previous agreements, “the course of the relationship with Israel will return to what it once was,” Hussein Al Sheikh, head of the General Authority of Civil Affairs for the Palestinian Authority, said on Twitter.

In May, the Palestinian Authority cut security coordination and stopped receiving monthly tax transfers Israel gathers on its behalf.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government suspended plans to annex West Bank territory as part of its diplomatic agreement with the United Arab Emirates in August. Palestinian leaders had said annexation would have ended chances for a two-state solution to the enduring Middle East conflict.

