(Bloomberg) -- A Palestinian driver rammed his car into a military checkpoint in the West Bank on Thursday, killing one person, in the last sign of escalating violence in Israel.

The attack followed the stabbing of a man in Jerusalem by a 14-year-old, who was then shot and killed. In the car ramming, three soldiers were wounded and the Palestinian driver was shot dead.

There were separate incidents in the West Bank on Wednesday night, in which one Israeli soldier was wounded in a car ramming and an explosive device detonated next to troops in the city of Nablus, lightly wounding four.

Israeli officials have expressed their alarm at the worsening security situation. This year has been particularly bloody. Israeli forces have killed the highest number of Palestinians in years in the West Bank, while Palestinians have carried out numerous attacks on Israelis.

