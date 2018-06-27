(Bloomberg) -- Gaza Strip militants barraged southern Israel with rockets overnight after the Israeli military took action in the territory against airborne arson and explosive attacks.

At least three rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system, the army said Wednesday. There were no reports of casualties on either side. The military said at least a dozen rockets were launched from the Palestinian territory, but Israel Radio put the number at 30, with 28 landing inside Israel.

The rockets were launched after Israeli aircraft targeted a vehicle belonging to a Hamas militant involved in the launching of arson and explosive balloons into Israel. The military said it also struck two observation posts belonging to the group, which rules Gaza.

The army has struggled to find a solution to kites and balloons carrying firebombs and explosives that are sent from Gaza into Israel, where they’ve scorched thousands of acres of farmland and nature reserves in recent weeks. After initially employing drones to take down the crude but effective weapons, the military has moved on to trying to deter the launches through warning shots and airstrikes on facilities belonging to Hamas.

