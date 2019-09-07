(Bloomberg) -- A Palestinian stabbed two Israelis on Saturday, and Islamist militant group Hamas sent a drone armed with an explosive device into Israeli territory, a day after troops killed two Gazan protesters.

The Israelis were attacked near Qalqilya, a West Bank border town, according to a text message from the Israeli army. Meanwhile, one of the army’s vehicles was “lightly damaged” near the border fence with Gaza, the military said. An Israeli aircraft struck the squad that launched the drone.

On Friday, the Israeli army shot and killed two Palestinians who were participating in weekly demonstrations against the blockade of Gaza, which has contributed to the collapsing economy in the enclave.

“Yesterday you killed our children in Gaza,” Hamas official Isaam Da’alees said on Twitter. “Today our heroes responded in Qalqilya, and then our resistance sent a pilotless drone sending a clear message: Our people’s blood is precious, don’t get close to it.”

