Palestinians will declare an independent state and take steps on the ground to create governmental institutions should Israel go ahead with plans to annex parts of the West Bank, according to Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh.

“If Israel is going to annex after July 1, we are going to go from an interim period of the Palestinian Authority into manifestation of a state on the ground,” Shtayyeh told journalists in the West Bank city of Ramallah. “We will call on the international community to recognize this fact.”

Israel has said it plans to annex some 30% of the West Bank, as provided for in the Trump administration’s Middle East peace plan. Action could be taken as early as July 1, under the new Israeli government’s coalition agreement. Palestinians have halted security coordination with Israel and rejected a monthly tax transfer from Israel to protest the annexation.

The United Nations General Assembly voted to recognize Palestinians as an “observer state” in 2012, but the Palestinians took no steps on the ground to change the interim government set up under the 1993 Oslo Accords. Today, Shtayyeh said that a founding council would be named and a constitution declared if annexation went ahead.

The Palestinians seek to create an independent state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, with east Jerusalem as their capital. Shtayyeh said the Palestinians wrote a counterproposal to the U.S. peace plan and gave it to the Quartet of Middle East peace mediators a few days ago. “The peace process has reached a serious impasse,” he said. “We are facing a moment of truth.”

