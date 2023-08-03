(Bloomberg) -- Palestinians want to ensure that any normalization between Saudi Arabia and Israel include some guarantee of their right to an independent state, Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki told journalists on Thursday.

“We would like very much to listen to the Saudis, to coordinate with them and see how we can strengthen their position when it comes to this particular matter,” al-Maliki said at news conference for foreign journalists in the West Bank city of Ramallah.

“They could also hear from us about the necessary steps they should undertake in order for the issue of Palestine to be resolved completely.”

The US is keen for Saudi Arabia to open diplomatic relations with Israel. The Saudis are asking for security guarantees from Washington as well as concessions by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government toward the Palestinians.

The US government supports the establishment of a Palestinian state but was unable to restart peace talks between Israel and the Palestinians that have been stalled for years.

When the United Arab Emirates established ties with Israel, it did so on condition that Israel not annex part of the West Bank, an effort to preserve conditions for a Palestinian state. What the Saudis might require hasn’t been made public but al-Maliki noted that Saudi Arabia has long championed a full Israeli withdrawal from occupied lands.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.