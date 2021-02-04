(Bloomberg) -- Clover Health Investments Corp., the health insurer backed by Chamath Palihapitiya, fell after Hindenburg Research published a report saying the company misled investors.

Shares of Clover slid 8.2% to $12.81 at 9:48 a.m. in New York, after dropping as much as 15% earlier Thursday. Clover said it had no immediate comment.

Clover, a startup backed by Alphabet Inc. and Sequoia, agreed to go public in October through a merger with Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III, part of a wave of deals with blank-check companies to list shares on exchanges. Venture capitalist Palihapitiya backed Social Capital III, a special purpose acquisition company that raised $720 million in an initial public offering in April.

While Hindenburg said it’s not betting against Clover shares, it has made a name for itself among short sellers. Last year, shares of electric-vehicle maker Nikola Corp. cratered after a critical report from Hindenburg. The research firm had a short position in Nikola and stood to benefit from a plunge in its stock price.

Hindenburg defended the role of short sellers in the Clover report, saying it hoped its research would show how they “play an important role in a healthy, functioning market.”

