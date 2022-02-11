(Bloomberg) -- Lawyers for Sarah Palin and The New York Times, in closing arguments Friday, offered jurors dueling versions of a homespun public servant maligned by a powerful media outlet or a series of mistakes that unintentionally linked her political action committee to a mass shooting.

“What this dispute is about in its simplest form is power and lack of power,” Kenneth Turkel, a lawyer for Palin, told the jury in her defamation trial against the newspaper, shortly before the panel retired to deliberate on the case.

Turkel noted that by the time of the 2017 editorial that spurred the suit, the former Alaska governor and 2008 Republican vice presidential candidate was no longer an elected official and continued living in her hometown of Wasilla to be close to her family.

“All they had to do was care the slightest bit,” he said. “All they had to do was dislike her a little less, and we’re not sitting here today.”

‘Honest Mistake’

In his own closing, David Axelrod, a lawyer for the Times, noted evidence showing the paper moved quickly to acknowledge its mistake and correct it and told the jurors no evidence had emerged during the trial showing an intent to malign Palin.

“We’re all here because the Times made an honest mistake,” he said. “Governor Palin has failed to demonstrate it was anything more than that.”

The closing arguments came after a week’s presentation of evidence. Palin’s lawyers have sought to show that the Times editorial maliciously linked a map with crosshairs on Democratic congressional districts, published by Palin’s PAC, to a 2011 shooting in Tucson, Arizona, at which six people were killed and 14 wounded, including then-U.S. representative Gabrielle Giffords.

They tried to show that the Times made the connection even though it knew an investigation had determined that there was no tie between the two.

The editorial, titled “America’s Lethal Politics,” was published in June 2017 after a gunman fired at House Republicans as they practiced for a congressional baseball game, wounding U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise, the current House minority whip. Palin testified on Thursday that she was devastated by the false accusation that the map incited the murder of innocent people and that she felt powerless to counter it.

Biased Narrative

Palin claims the Times and former opinion page editor James Bennet disregarded the truth to push a biased narrative about her. Turkel, her lawyer, said that as the editorial was developed, writers circulated news articles reporting that no connection had been established between the map and the shooting.

An investigation later determined that the shooter was mentally ill and harbored anger toward Giffords unrelated to the map.

Axelrod argued that Palin had suffered no harm from the editorial, noting that she won contracts for a book as well as Fox News appearances and popularity for a 2020 appearance on “The Masked Singer” after it was published.

The jury retired for its deliberations after receiving instructions from U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff of Manhattan federal court.

The case is Palin v. New York Times Co., 17-cv-04853, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

