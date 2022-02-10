Palin Says She Was ‘Devastated’ by Mistaken New York Times Piece

(Bloomberg) -- Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin told jurors in her defamation suit against the New York Times that she was emotionally “devastated” after the newspaper published a 2017 opinion piece linking her to a deadly shooting.

The 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee testified Thursday in Manhattan federal court about the piece titled “America’s Lethal Politics.” She claims it wrongly tied a map published by her political action committee, SarahPac, to a 2011 shooting in Tucson, Arizona, in which six people were killed and 14 wounded, including then-U.S. Representative Gabrielle Giffords.

“It was devastating to read, again, an accusation, a false accusation, that I had anything to do with murder, murdering innocent people,” Palin testified. “And I felt powerless.”

The editorial was published in June 2017 after a gunman opened fire in Alexandria, Virginia, on Republicans practicing for a congressional baseball game. U.S. Representative Steve Scalise, the current House minority whip, was seriously wounded in the shooting.

Palin claims the Times and former opinion page editor James Bennet disregarded the truth to push a biased narrative about her. The Times corrected errors in the piece about 12 hours after it was published, and Bennet testified earlier in the trial that he didn’t have any intention to harm her or mislead readers. He also said he didn’t believe the piece blamed Palin for causing the shooting.

The case is Palin v. New York Times Co., 17-cv-04853, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

