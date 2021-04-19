(Bloomberg) -- Palladium climbed toward to a record high as rebounding automaker demand and supply disruptions look set to keep the market in a deep deficit.

The metal has climbed 16% in 2021, building on five years of gains. Palladium has benefited as stricter environmental standards boost loadings of the metal in catalytic converters used to curb pollution from gasoline-powered vehicles. Supply disruptions at Russian mines run by MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC, the world’s No. 1 producer, have exacerbated the shortfall.

“A series of positive supply and demand factors have been driving up prices,” said Philip Klapwijk, managing director of Hong Kong-based consultant Precious Metals Insights Ltd. “That at the margin will also have sucked in some speculative trend-following money. Also, more generally, palladium had been rangebound for a while until mid-March and the “catalyst” of Russian supply disruption.”

UBS Group AG is forecasting a deficit of about 1 million ounces in 2021, which would be tenth consecutive annual shortfall.

Spot palladium rose as much as 2.6% to $2,849.33 an ounce, less than $35 below the record it set in February 2020. The metal traded at $2,825.63 as of 1:26 p.m. in London.

Citigroup Inc.’s base case is for prices to reach $3,000 over the next three months. They could even reach $3,500 if disruptions at Nornickel’s Siberian mines turn out to be worse than the company has estimated, the bank said.

While Nornickel cut its 2021 production guidance in mid-March after flooding forced it to suspend output at the two mines, the company has since said the recovery is proceeding faster than originally planned. The miner will provide a further production update later on Monday.

