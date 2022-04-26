(Bloomberg) -- Palm oil extended gains as traders prepare for the start of Indonesia’s export halt after more clarity emerged on the scope of the ban.

Indonesia reiterated late Tuesday that the ban is limited to exports of RBD palm olein and will take effect on April 28. Crude palm oil shipments can continue. The move will remain in place until domestic prices of cooking oil fall to the government-set limit, and authorities will assess local supply regularly.

The world’s biggest palm oil producer also said the temporary ban does not violate the World Trade Organization’s rules as it seeks to secure supply for the domestic market. The policy has roiled the global $50 billion palm oil market as Indonesia initially said it would ban all exports of cooking oil before clarifying days later that only certain products will be halted.

Futures for July delivery rose as much as 2.7% to 6,571 ringgit ($1,508) a ton in Kuala Lumpur, putting the tropical oil on track for a 15% gain this month. Soybean oil, palm’s closest rival, was little changed after surging 3% Tuesday.

