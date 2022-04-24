(Bloomberg) -- Palm oil jumped almost 5% after top producer Indonesia said it would ban all exports of cooking oil, a move that threatens to worsen global food inflation.

Futures for July delivery rose as much as 4.7% to 6,656 ringgit a ton in Kuala Lumpur, the highest since March 11. Indonesia said on Friday that the shipment halt will start from April 28 and last until the government deems a domestic shortage resolved.

