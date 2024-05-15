(Bloomberg) -- For years, a Hawaiian-shirt wearing, flip-flop clad, smack-talking entrepreneur has been promising to disrupt the US defense industry. Now, Palmer Luckey, founder of autonomous weapons startup Anduril Industries Inc., appears to be doing it. Inventor of the Oculus virtual reality headset, Luckey started Anduril in 2017 with backing from heavyweights including Peter Thiel’s Palantir Technologies Inc. Anduril currently builds surveillance towers and drones as well as software to automatically monitor borders and base perimeters. “We’re building tools that allow our partners and allies around the world to make themselves a lot more prickly—so that people don’t want to step on them,” Luckey says on the latest episode of The Circuit with Emily Chang.

The US defense industry has a long and conflicted history with both startups and Silicon Valley. After World War II, billions of dollars in defense funding transformed California into a land of aerospace and technology boomtowns. But as Luckey sees it, the relationship splintered after the Cold War. Engineers dazzled by the prospect of stock market riches ditched dour government jobs for shiny tech firms with free snacks and Ping-Pong.

“This muscle we used to have as a country of turning small, innovative defense companies into large-scale providers of weapons—we lost it,” Luckey said.

As a result, the defense industry has become increasingly dominated by a handful of “primes,” including Boeing Co. and Lockheed Martin Corp. To Luckey, it’s an oligopoly in which new ideas are thwarted by layers of bureaucracy, leaving US defense capabilities to suffer as a result. “Some of the US technology is very bad,” he says. “It’s also extremely expensive and not necessarily adapted to the types of conflicts we’re going to see in the future. The US has a lot of investment in legacy weapons systems that are not necessarily having China quaking in their boots.”

Breaking through that bureaucracy and getting the Pentagon to pay attention has been a challenge, Luckey says, and his controversial reputation likely hasn’t done him any favors.

At 18, Luckey built a prototype for the Oculus in his parents’ garage. In 2014, his company was scooped up by Facebook, now Meta Platforms Inc., for $2 billion. Just three years later, Luckey departed under controversial circumstances. An supporter of Republican Donald Trump in left-leaning Silicon Valley, he funded a group creating anti-Hillary Clinton memes ahead of the election in 2016. Meta disputes that Luckey was fired for his political views.

At first, it seemed like Luckey was destined to be Big Tech’s persona non grata and that Anduril’s mission was designed simply to serve a right-wing agenda. One of its first products was a border surveillance tower focused on curtailing illegal immigration. Today, that tower is just one of many widely deployed Anduril products. The startup has expanded its arsenal to include autonomous submarines, counter-strike drones and other cost-effective robots with names like Fury and Wisp.

Anduril recently beat several legacy defense players in a contest for a major contract to develop an unmanned fighter jet for the US Air Force and is now valued at $8.5 billion.

On this episode of The Circuit, Luckey shows off his personal warship (a purchase from the US Navy), an Autopia car from the classic Disneyland ride and floor-to-ceiling fish tanks at his home in Newport Beach, California. He also talks about his nitrogen-filled nuclear missile silo where he says he keeps the biggest video game collection in the world.

In 2018, a wave of tech employees protested their employers’ work with the Pentagon, including more than 3,000 Google staff who signed a petition against the search giant’s participation in Project Maven, a Defense Department program that uses artificial intelligence to improve targeting in drone strikes. Alphabet Inc.’s Google pulled out of Maven at the time, but lately has made clear that working with the US government is a priority. Google, Microsoft Corp. and Amazon.com Inc. are all major Pentagon partners in various capacities.

“I don’t think that it is acceptable for technology companies to say that they are transnational organizations headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, for tax purposes and therefore not responsible for the future of our country,” Luckey says. “It’s gross. It is shameful and we need our companies to understand that they need to help us preserve what America is or they’re not going to be around for much longer.”

Even with his outsized personality, Luckey doesn’t seem to have any problems recruiting talent from Silicon Valley. “The way that you poach people from big tech companies is to tell them that their career is meaningless and that they’re wasting their lives on something that doesn’t matter,” he says.

(Updates with full video.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.