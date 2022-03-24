(Bloomberg) -- Pamplona Capital Management said it will liquidate every fund with ties to LetterOne, the investment firm whose co-founders include sanctioned Russian billionaires Mikhail Fridman and Petr Aven.

London-based Pamplona’s board approved the “wind-down” of three funds on March 14, the firm said Thursday in a statement, calling the process “irrevocable.”

Pamplona’s biggest investor has been LetterOne Holdings, which has almost $3 billion in the private equity firm. Luxembourg-based LetterOne, which has not been sanctioned, was unaware of Pamplona’s plans to liquidate the funds, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

The decision is the latest twist in a years-long relationship between the two firms. Pamplona channeled LetterOne’s money across a swath of industries, investing in businesses from a frozen meals company to a clinical research firm and a technology parts supplier.

Pamplona is now having to reckon with the costs of being so intertwined with Russian money, which has been the focus of recent sanctions following President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

It’s unclear how LetterOne and Pamplona will disentangle, and it may not be easy for the U.K. firm to sell assets that are in any way linked with sanctioned individuals.

“The wind-down can be effected by different mechanisms, including the sale of LP interests to third parties (a “secondary sale”), as well as through the sale of direct investments,” Pamplona said in the statement, which didn’t address whether LetterOne has to approve the plan.

Pamplona has raised $11 billion for five private equity funds since its 2005 inception. It said as recently as last year that it caters to “a variety of clients including public pension funds, international wealth managers, multinational corporations, family offices, and funds of hedge funds.”

