(Bloomberg) -- A drought has hit the Panama Canal, forcing limits on the size of vessels that can pass through. This could have a sizable impact on U.S. agricultural shipments to Asia.

Almost 8 percent of grain vessels leaving U.S. Gulf export elevators would be impacted by the limit imposed by the Canal Authority, according to an analysis of U.S. Department of Agriculture data back to January 2018.

The restrictions would hamper all Pacific-bound vessels with a draft larger than 13.4 meters (44 feet). Impacted shippers are likely to include Zen-Noh Grain, which had 22 percent of its vessels loaded from 2018 to now fitting those dimensions. Some vessels may be forced to take longer routes.

