(Bloomberg) -- Labor unions, environmentalists and students paralyzed swathes of Panama on Wednesday as mass protests against First Quantum Minerals Ltd.’s giant copper mine show no sign of abating.

Schools and universities shut, highways were blocked and bus services halted, as marchers demanded the repeal of the new contract for the Cobre Panama mine. On Tuesday, demonstrators burned tires, beat drums and clashed with police in riot gear, according to local newspaper La Prensa.

Many Panamanians say the revised operating contract is overly generous to the Canadian miner, and violates the nation’s sovereignty over its mineral resources. The contract gives First Quantum the right to produce copper at its site for 20 years, with the option to extend that for a further 20 years after that.

The mine is First Quantum’s top money-maker and accounts for about 1.5% of global copper output.

Congress greenlit the contract on Oct. 20, relieving investors and ending years of legal uncertainty. President Laurentino Cortizo backed the mine, and called for protesters to respect private property in a national address on Tuesday. He said the deal reached with First Quantum includes taxes that will allow the government to increase pension payments to 120,000 retirees starting November 20.

Lawyers have filed three legal challenges against the new contract with the country’s supreme court this week, alleging it grants First Quantum excessive rights over Panamanian territory and violates the constitution.

The University of Panama and members of Panama’s construction workers’ union issued statements demanding that the government scrap the new contract and hold a national referendum on the question.

Environmental NGO, Centro de Incidencia Ambiental Panama, demanded Cortizo suspend First Quantum’s operations and declare a national mining moratorium over pollution concerns.

First Quantum’s CEO Tristan Pascall said on a call with investors Wednesday that the company is aware of the protests and will work harder at communicating the benefits that mining can provide to communities in Panama.

