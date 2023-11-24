(Bloomberg) -- Panama’s Supreme Court began deliberations Friday to determine whether a copper mine contract with First Quantum Minerals Ltd. is constitutional.

The court’s nine magistrates will meet in a “permanent session” and issue a ruling when they have completed an analysis of the legal challenges to the mine’s contract, the judiciary said in a statement.

Mine opponents said they would march through Panama City to the court on Friday afternoon to demand a timely ruling.

