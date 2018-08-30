(Bloomberg) -- Panasonic Corp. is set to move its European headquarters from near London to Amsterdam because of Brexit, marking another high-profile shift out of the country.

The electronics manufacturer has been mulling the decision for 15 months, Panasonic’s European head Laurent Abadie told Japan’s Nikkei newspaper, amid concerns Japan may treat the U.K. as a tax haven. The office employs about 20 to 30 people outside of London, according to the Nikkei report.

The potential move comes amid rising concerns over a “no deal” Brexit. The timeline for the U.K. government’s negotiation with the EU took a turn for the worse Wednesday with the U.K. telling the EU negotiators it must compromise on its opposition to Prime Minister Theresa May’s plans or risk a disorderly exit from the trade bloc.

In Panasonic’s case, with Europe accounting for less than 10 percent of sales, Japan’s potential treatment of the U.K. as a tax haven prompted the decision, Abadie said. He cited a Britain’s decision in 2016 to gradually lower its 20 percent corporate tax rate to retain multinational corporations after its departure from the EU Such cuts could result in the U.K. being designated a tax haven, raising the possibility that companies operating there have to pay back taxes.

Of the people employed at the London office, 10 to 20 who handle auditing and financial operations will be moved to the Netherlands, with investor relations staff remaining in the U.K., Nikkei reported.

