Panasonic to Build U.S. Battery Plant to Supply Tesla, NHK Says

(Bloomberg) -- Panasonic Corp. plans to build a U.S. factory to supply Tesla Inc. with lithium-ion batteries, according to Japanese national broadcaster NHK.

The electronics giant is looking at sites in Oklahoma and Kansas to build the plant, NHK reported, citing an unidentified source.

The company is considering spending “several hundreds of billions of yen” on the factor, according to NHK.

