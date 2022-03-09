(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration’s $350 billion state and local aid package provided hazard pay or bonuses for more than 740,000 workers on the front lines of the pandemic.

First responders, teachers and other government employees “deserve to be compensated for keeping society running during the pandemic,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said during an online press briefing Wednesday, at which federal and local officials gave new details on programs financed by last year’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan.

States and cities received a massive aid infusion in part to prevent job losses that could hold back the economic recovery with budget cuts. Officials said they wanted state and local governments to use the aid to help public sector workers, cover their revenue shortfalls and provide relief to residents.

The aim of the plan was twofold: to prevent a “dark economic winter” and to insure a sustainable and equitable recovery, Gene Sperling, a senior adviser to President Joe Biden and White House coordinator of the ARP said at the briefing.

The aid allowed governments to provide financial support for workers in the public and private sector. Massachusetts, for example, is sending $500 checks to half a million low-income earners.

State and local payrolls are still down 695,000 jobs from February 2020, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data. Some state and local governments allocated the money to pay bonuses as a way of recruiting and retaining workers amid a pandemic-induced labor shortage.

Philadelphia Mayor James Kenney, noting his city faced a financial “Armageddon” before the ARP funding, said the assistance prevented him from having to lay off hundreds of workers and cut essential services like EMS personnel and public library hours. He called the federal aid “nothing short of lifesaving.”

In Louisville, government officials allocated funds to address housing stability like paying utility expenses for more than 9,000 households to avoid shut-offs and helping more than 300 pay security deposits and two months rent to move into new homes.

The Treasury Department gave governments wide latitude on how to use the aid, betting that the states and municipalities could jump-start their economies faster than the federal government would by pinpointing projects most helpful to their communities.

Over 380 state, local and Tribal governments are using the funds to address disparities in communities hardest hit by the pandemic. They plan to invest in almost 1,500 different projects for affordable housing, education and public health.

Los Angeles County is targeting $10 million to create housing for those with complex health or behavioral health conditions experiencing homelessness. “Housing is the number one issue for us,” said County Supervisor Hilda Solis.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.