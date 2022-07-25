(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s once-hot digital payments shares are lagging their global counterparts amid a wider technology selloff this year.

Sydney-listed shares of Zip Co. and Sezzle Inc. have lost most of their pandemic-era gains to become the two worst performers in a Bloomberg Intelligence gauge of digital payments stocks in 2022. While Australia’s so-called “buy now, pay later” firms like Afterpay Ltd. soared in 2020, Zip has shed about 80% this year, while Sezzle is down more than 90%.

Australia’s rising interest rates and inflation, coupled with weak consumer sentiment, are fueling declines in the country’s payments shares, said Justin Tang, head of Asian research at United First Partners. Regulatory uncertainty and increased competition from global companies like Apple Inc. and PayPal Holdings Inc. are also weighing, according to Hebe Chen, an analyst at IG Markets Ltd.

The sector’s presence on Australia’s benchmark has also been fading. Afterpay was removed from the S&P/ASX 200 Index earlier this year after it was acquired by Block Inc. Wilsons Advisory & Stockbroking Ltd. and Brian Freitas, an analyst who writes on Smartkarma, both expect Zip to be removed from the gauge at its September review.

