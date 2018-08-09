(Bloomberg) -- Pandora A/S said Chief Executive Officer Anders Colding Friis will step down after the jewelry maker this week lost almost a quarter of its market value when it cut its 2018 profit forecast.

Colding Friis will leave as of Aug. 31, according to a statement published by the Copenhagen-based company Thursday.

Pandora on Aug. 6 cut its 2018 profit and revenue forecasts but failed to provide a reason. The market punished the Copenhagen-based company, sending the shares down by 24 percent the next day, and analysts questioned whether Colding Friis would be able to keep his job.

Pandora has in recent years battled retail weakness in the U.S. and this year problems also arose in China where a grey market eroded sales and profits. At the same time, hedge funds have built short positions against it stock, cashing in on the decline.

