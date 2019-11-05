(Bloomberg) -- Want the lowdown on European markets? In your inbox before the open, every day. Sign up here.

Pandora A/S cut its forecast for organic growth and warned investors it will only reach the lower end of its target for operating profit this year, as the jewelry maker’s clean-up program weighs on its results.

Though the Copenhagen-based company kept its 2019 guidance for so-called like-for-like business, it cut its Ebit-margin guidance to a range of 26-27% from as high as 28% previously, according to a statement on Tuesday. At the same time, the company said it is stepping up plans to cut costs. It sees negative organic growth in the range of 7-9%, compared with a decline of 3-7%.

“We continue to believe that we will see an improvement in like-for-like in the fourth quarter, although the exact magnitude is clearly subject to uncertainty,” Chief Executive Officer Alexander Lacik said. Third-quarter “financial results were marked by our deliberate Commercial Reset, and we will continue to make any necessary decisions that support the long-term health of Pandora.”

Pandora has introduced a cost-cutting plan and is trying to revive interest for its charms and bracelets by changing its brand and simplifying its product range. The Copenhagen-based company said third-quarter organic growth was negative, due to a change of payment terms in Italy and the continued clean-up of wholesale inventory through inventory reduction.

“Pandora is in the middle of a turn-around and in such a phase, not all key figures are equally charming,” Per Hansen, an investment economist at Nordnet, said in a note. “Cleaning up costs money.”

Pandora also said the positive sales effect from new store openings was lower than expected.

Lacik, whose predecessor was fired last year, has made tidying up Pandora his main goal. He’s on track to deliver an almost 30% share-price gain in 2019, which would end two years of stock-market losses for Pandora. But the company is still only worth roughly a third of its 2016 peak value, with its current market capitalization at about 34 billion kroner.

