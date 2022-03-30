(Bloomberg) -- Pandora A/S said it’s leaving the Responsible Jewellery Council after the trade group ignored its request to urge members to suspend business with Russia.

The Danish jewelry maker said Wednesday it’s withdrawing after having been a member for 12 years. The Responsible Jewellery Council has almost 1,500 members, including Richemont and its brand Cartier, LVMH’s Tiffany & Co., and Russian diamond producer Alrosa, according to its website.

“Pandora cannot in good faith be a member of an association that does not share our values,” Chief Executive Officer Alexander Lacik said in a statement.

The controversy is growing over gems from Russia, which supplies a third of the world’s diamonds. Tiffany said last week it will stop buying new diamonds mined there as pressure builds on companies to cut Russian products from their supply chains.

Alrosa stepped down from the position of the Responsible Jewellery Council’s vice chair earlier this month, temporarily leaving the board of directors. The U.K. imposed sanctions on the company last week.

Retailers face challenges tracking Russian diamonds, especially smaller and cheaper stones. Before smaller gems are sold to jewelers, they’re often sorted based on size and quality, with no tracking numbers assigned to individual diamonds. Many diamonds are sent to countries such as India to be cut and polished.

Pandora said it suspended all business with Russia and Belarus on Feb. 24. The company has also told suppliers that none of its raw materials, products or services can come from those countries.

