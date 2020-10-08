Oct 8, 2020
Pandora Raises Its Guidance for 2020 After Online Sales Soared
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Pandora A/S said its “strong” performance in the third quarter means the Danish jewelry maker can now raise its guidance slightly for the full year.
Copenhagen-based Pandora expects its 2020 Ebit margin to reach at least 17.5%, compared with 16% previously. That’s after online organic growth of 89% in the quarter, it said.
Pandora’s share price has soared almost 70% this year after CEO Alexander Lacik succeeded in turning around the company’s fortunes after years of disappointing results. Pandora said on Thursday its third-quarter performance was “better than expected,” thanks to a “favorable revenue development.”
The company managed to improve its results despite the ongoing pandemic. On average, about 90% of its stores were open last quarter. By the end of the period, that number had risen to 95%, it said.
“Pandora continues to consider the macroeconomic environment and future Covid-19 development as uncertain and unpredictable,” it said. The latest guidance is based on an assumption that there’ll be no “new material lockdowns,” it said.
