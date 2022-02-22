Pandora Signs Deal With Macy’s to Open 28 New Stores in U.S.

(Bloomberg) -- Pandora A/S, which makes more pieces of jewelry than any other company, has signed a deal with Macy’s Inc. to open new shops in U.S. department stores.

Under the deal, Pandora will open shop-in-shops in 28 Macy’s locations this year, adding to five existing ones, the Copenhagen-based company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Pandora has a target to double revenue in the U.S., its biggest market, from a 2019 baseline but hasn’t provided a deadline. Last year, the company recorded 51% sell-out growth in the U.S., helped by stimulus packages, and has said sales may decline in 2022 as the effect of the programs disappears.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.