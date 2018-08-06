(Bloomberg) -- Pandora A/S cut its financial forecasts, adding to the woes of the world’s biggest jewelry maker, which has been under a siege from hedge funds betting against its stock.

The Copenhagen-based company now expects 2018 revenue to increase 4-7 percent in local currencies, down from a previous forecast of 7-10 percent, it said in a statement late on Monday. The Ebitda margin will be about 32 percent, down from a previous prediction of about 35 percent.

Pandora didn’t give a reason for the cut, saying it will provide details at its second-quarter earnings report due later this week. The company, which produces more pieces of jewelry than any other manufacturer, has been struggling with slowing growth in key markets the U.S. and China and has lost more than half of its market value since the beginning of 2017.

In January, Chief Executive Anders Colding Friis tried to reset market expectations with new long-term financial goals and a forecast for 2018 which indicated a slowdown. He described them as “realistic” because past years’ growth rates had become unreachable after the company’s markets had matured. Back then, Pandora also dismissed Chief Financial Officer Peter Vekslund after the 2017 performance fell below its guidance.

Monday’s profit warning will “put the continuity of the management team and the board in question” because it comes so soon after the company presented the new targets, Zuzanna Pusz, an analyst at Berenberg, said in a note. The new guidance is about 8 percent below market expectations but “given the uncertainty this creates around the mid-term financial targets announced earlier this year we could see an even more negative share price reaction” when the Copenhagen market opens Tuesday, the analyst said.

Pusz and other analysts had recently said Pandora was at risk of falling short of its 2018 guidance after retail reports suggested the company’s new Shine collection didn’t hit home with consumers. Hedge funds have continued to bet against the stock as about 8 percent of the share capital is shorted, according to data provided by IHS Markit. Still, that’s down from a November peak of about 13 percent.

Pandora also on Monday said it will move forward its second-quarter earnings report to Aug. 9 from Aug. 14 and provided some preliminary numbers:

Second-quarter revenue fell 0.1 percent to 4.82 billion kroner ($747 million)

The Ebitda margin in the quarter was 31.1 percent, down from 33.4 percent a year earlier

Pandora expects 2018 currency headwinds against the Danish krone to be at about 2 percentage points down from about 4 percentage points previously

The company will open a net 250 concept stores during 2018, compared with a previous plan of about 200. About half of those are expected to be opened in EMEA, 25 percent in the Americas and 25 percent in Asia-Pacific

To contact the reporter on this story: Christian Wienberg in Copenhagen at cwienberg@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Tasneem Hanfi Brögger at tbrogger@bloomberg.net

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.