(Bloomberg) -- Pandora A/S shares soared in Copenhagen on a report that private equity funds are considering buying the beleaguered Danish jewelry maker.

The stock added as much as 10 percent, the most since early August, after Italian daily Il Sole 24 Ore said KKR and Bain Capital are among private-equity funds that could be studying a dossier on Pandora. Sole, which didn’t cite anyone for its reporting, said the jewelry maker is a “perfect target” for buy-out funds.

Before Tuesday, Pandora shares were down more than 60 percent from a May 2016 peak as the bracelet maker has battled weak retail sales in the U.S., competition from cheap imports in China and a phalanx of hedge funds betting against it.

Johan Melchior, a Pandora spokesman, said he didn’t immediately have any comment, when contacted by phone.

--With assistance from Chiara Remondini.

To contact the reporter on this story: Christian Wienberg in Copenhagen at cwienberg@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Tasneem Hanfi Brögger at tbrogger@bloomberg.net

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.