Pandora A/S, the world's biggest jewelry maker, has realized its male-dominated C-suite looks out-of-whack with its customer base.

The jeweler, whose products are made almost exclusively for women, wants to reach gender parity among its leaders by 2030, Chief Executive Officer Alexander Lacik said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday. Currently, only 23% of leaders are female, a spokesperson for the Copenhagen-based company said by email.

As a midterm goal, at least a third of leaders from vice president and up should be women in 2025, the CEO said, adding that the new targets are a result of feedback from “employees all over the world, consumers and other stakeholder groups.”

The gender gap is worst at the top level, with only one woman among eight executives on the leadership team. Pandora’s board is equally split between the genders. Among 26,000 employees in stores, offices and crafting facilities globally, slightly more than half are women.

“We have a good foundation to build on, but we also have areas where we need to advance further,” the CEO said.

