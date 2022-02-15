(Bloomberg) -- Pandora A/S will make a jewelry line based on the superheroes of the Marvel universe under a new license deal with Walt Disney Co.’s comic book division.

The world’s largest maker of jewelry in terms of pieces sold, is focusing more on license deals which now contribute 5-10% of group revenue and have tripled in size over five years. Pandora already makes jewelry based on the Harry Potter and Star Wars franchises.

The Copenhagen-based company will later this week introduce 11 new pieces, including bracelets, rings and charms, based on characters such as the Black Widow, Iron Man and Captain America, according to a statement on Tuesday.

The new Marvel collection will be introduced with “a broad marketing campaign” and will be sold in all 2,600 Pandora stores globally, the jewelry maker said.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.