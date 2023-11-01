(Bloomberg) -- Panera Bread cut 17% of its corporate workers as its parent company prepares for an initial public offering.

The restructuring seeks to simplify operations, according to a spokesperson for the company. Panera Bread, which has about 1,800 corporate staffers, is focusing the reductions on support roles.

“We have made some difficult decisions to better align our support structure with our strategy,” the spokesperson said in an emailed statement. “We are committed to treating every associate with respect and compassion during this transition period.”

The news was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Panera Brands Inc., the soup and sandwich chain’s parent company, rejiggered its top leadership earlier this year ahead of a planned IPO. The company, controlled by JAB Holding Co., also includes Einstein Bros. Bagels and Caribou Coffee.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.