Pundits Predicting Panic in Emerging Markets (Research Affiliates); see also People are worried about these economic warning signs. They can relax. For now. (Wonkblog)

Spotify, Amazon, Apple or YouTube? The Streaming-Music Showdown (Wall Street Journal)

The Legend of Nintendo: With the Switch, the 130-year-old gaming giant has once again turned reports of its demise into Nintendo Mania. (Bloomberg Businessweek)

The Vanguard Group Rules (Morningstar); see also Jack Bogle on the Future of Asset Management (Bloomberg)

She’s the Real-Life Wendy Rhodes. She Still Hates “Billions.” (Institutional Investor)

We Have Reached Peak Screen. Now Revolution Is in the Air. (New York Times)

In With the Out Crowd: Contrarians, Alone and Together (Hedgehog Review); see also The thought father: Nobel Prize-winning psychologist Daniel Kahneman on luck (Evening Standard)

A baby was treated with a nap and a bottle of formula. His parents received an $18,000 bill. (Vox)

How the “Bad Boys of Brexit” forged ties with Russia and the Trump campaign — and came under investigators’ scrutiny (Washington Post)

Winners of the 2018 National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest (the Atlantic)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Todd Harrison, founding partner and chief investment officer at the hedge fund CB1 Capital, which focuses on cannabinoid-based solutions and biopharmaceutical applications and therapies.

Central Bank Rate Changes

Source: Bloomberg

