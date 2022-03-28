(Bloomberg) -- Mexico state police received reports of shots fired at Terminal 3 of Cancun’s international airport, the latest in a spate of gun violence in the resort area just as spring break is underway.

“As of now there are no reports of injuries, spent bullet shells or other major signs that confirm the incident,” Lucio Hernandez Gutierrez, the police chief of the state of Quintana Roo, said on Twitter. “We continue to verify” the incident.

Videos posted to social media show travelers running outside of the building while carrying their luggage. In another video, National Guard members can be seen running inside of the terminal and going up an escalator.

The incident comes just hours after at least 19 people were killed in a separate shooting in the state of Michoacan Sunday night, in what was the latest in a string of mass killings as cartels war over territory across the country.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador stationed 1,500 National Guard members in the Cancun area to respond to an increase in violence. Drug-related violence has escalated in the region just as flights and hotel occupancy begin to recover from the pandemic.

