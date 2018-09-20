Papa John's Banks on New TV Ads This Weekend to Reverse Course

(Bloomberg) -- Papa John’s International Inc. wants you to forget all about the former face of the company.

The struggling pizza chain is betting on a new national ad campaign featuring franchisees from across the U.S. The first 30-second television commercial will air Saturday during the University of Alabama and Texas A&M University match-up on CBS. The spot also hits next week during prime-time cable shows including “This Is Us,” “Chicago Med” and “How to Get Away with Murder.”

“We’ve turned the page,” Melissa Richards-Person, vice president of global brand strategy and consumer connections, said in an interview. “We have the larger desire to put out into the world who we are, and what we believe in as a brand.”

Papa John’s is working to recast itself after it was revealed that founder and former Chairman John Schnatter used a racial slur and descriptions of violence against minorities on a conference call with a public-relations company. He admitted to the comments, but said they were taken out of context.

The subsequent fallout has turned ugly, with Schnatter suing Papa John’s board to “stop the irreparable harm” to the company he says they’re causing and accusing officials of misconduct. Papa John’s said it’s “vigorously” defending these claims and accused him of “a continued pattern of ignoring decisions of the board.”

In the meantime, Papa John’s restaurant owners are facing declining sales, and the new ads are meant to help reverse that trend. Otherwise, some stores may be forced to close.

“You’ve heard one voice of Papa John’s for a long time,” says one franchisee on the commercial. “It’s time you heard from all of us,” says another.

