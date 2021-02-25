(Bloomberg) -- Pizza -- the unofficial meal of 2020 for many lockdowned consumers -- has finally slowed its meteoric rise.

Papa John’s International Inc. and Domino’s Pizza Inc. on Thursday both reported same-store sales growth that missed estimates in their home markets. Although the two chains both logged double-digit increases, the rate of growth is slowing as indoor dining resumes across the country.

Domestic company-owned Papa John’s restaurants reported a 10.2% bump in same-store sales in the fourth quarter, below the estimate of 11.6% compiled by Consensus Metrix and less than half the growth recorded at the height of the U.S. stay-at-home orders. Rival Domino’s saw U.S. same-store sales rise 11.2% in the period, missing a 13.4% estimate.

Homebound consumers turned to the original delivery staple at unprecedented levels last spring and summer -- prompting an actual pepperoni shortage -- but analysts warned at the time those growth rates would be tough to maintain once other kinds of restaurants caught up in terms of take-out and delivery.

Domino’s shares fell 7% and Papa John’s dropped 7.4% as of 7:45 a.m. in New York.

