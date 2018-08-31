(Bloomberg) -- Papa John’s International Inc. Founder John Schnatter sued the pizza chain’s board of directors and Chief Executive Officer Steve M. Ritchie, asking a Delaware court for immediate assistance to “stop the irreparable harm” to the company that he said they’re causing, according to a statement from his spokesman.

The complaint filed Thursday in the Chancery Court is sealed.

To contact the reporter on this story: Chris Dolmetsch in New York State Supreme Court in Manhattan at cdolmetsch@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Heather Smith at hsmith26@bloomberg.net

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.