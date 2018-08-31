Aug 31, 2018
Papa John's Founder Sues Company's Board and CEO in Delaware
(Bloomberg) -- Papa John’s International Inc. Founder John Schnatter sued the pizza chain’s board of directors and Chief Executive Officer Steve M. Ritchie, asking a Delaware court for immediate assistance to “stop the irreparable harm” to the company that he said they’re causing, according to a statement from his spokesman.
The complaint filed Thursday in the Chancery Court is sealed.
