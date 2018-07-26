{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    Most Popular

    Jul 26, 2018

    Papa John's founder sues pizza company for documents over ouster

    Joe Schneider, Bloomberg News

    Papa John's

    A Papa John's International Inc. pepperoni pizza pie sits arranged for a photograph in Shelbyville, Kentucky, U.S., on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. , Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    Papa John’s International Inc. founder John Schnatter sued the pizza chain demanding internal files related to directors’ handling of his ouster for allegedly using a racial slur during a media-training session.

    A special committee of independent directors ordered the termination of a so-called founder’s agreement that designated Schnatter as the brand’s face and voice, and requested he cease media appearances on behalf of the firm. Board members also ordered his eviction from the company’s headquarters and have refused to turn over information about its decision-making process, according to the Delaware Chancery Court lawsuit.

    “Mr. Schnatter sought to inspect documents because of the unexplained and heavy handed way in which the company has treated him” after news surfaced of his use of a racial epithet, the founder’s lawyers said in the suit, filed Thursday.

    Schnatter, 56, faced a backlash after a Forbes report in July described the disputed session with media agency Laundry Service. While Schnatter has acknowledged using the slur, he said it was in the context of a training exercise and that he isn’t a racist.

    Peter Collins, a spokesman for Papa John’s, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the suit.

    Following the report, Schnatter resigned as chairman of Papa John’s but later said he regretted the decision.

    The case is Schnatter v. Papa Johns International Inc. No. 2018-0542, Delaware Chancery Court (Wilmington)

    --With assistance from Craig Giammona.