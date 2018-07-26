(Bloomberg) -- Papa John’s International Inc. founder John Schnatter is mounting a campaign for new leadership at the company, including the chief executive officer and members of the board, firing back after he was ostracized for his use of offensive language.

Schnatter, who resigned as chairman but remains on the board, owns 29 percent of the company’s stock and is planning to speak with other shareholders about installing new leadership at the company in an effort to fix the struggling pizza chain, he told Bloomberg News. He also has appealed to a Delaware court to force the company to provide documents related to his departure.

“The shareholders are going to dictate the board, and I think we have to take a hard look at this board and if the composition of this board is the best thing for Papa John’s,” Schnatter said in a phone interview. “I would suggest we start looking for new leadership immediately.”

Schnatter’s move to reassert his influence follows the board’s steps to distance itself from the founder in recent weeks. This has included removing him as the brand’s spokesman and adopting a so-called poison pill aimed at preventing him from gaining control of the company.

Schnatter said he is not interested in returning as CEO, but wants to have a role in plotting a comeback for the chain, which has reported slumping sales in addition to the public-relations controversies.

“I’m the best bet they’ve got,” Schnatter said. “My guidance on how to get this back on track could play a valuable part in making this thing healthy again.”

The company didn’t immediately respond to a request to comment.

After making comments about the NFL’s national anthem controversy, Schnatter abruptly stepped down as CEO in December, passing the reins to deputy Steve Ritchie, who has been with the company for decades.

Schnatter said he has been unhappy with Ritchie’s leadership, and particularly his response to both the NFL situation and the recent controversy.

--With assistance from Jef Feeley and Leslie Patton.

To contact the reporter on this story: Craig Giammona in New York at cgiammona@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Anne Riley Moffat at ariley17@bloomberg.net, Jonathan Roeder

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.