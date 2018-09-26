Papa John's Gains on CNBC Report Founder Reached Out to PE Firms

(Bloomberg) -- Papa John’s founder John Schnatter is said to reach out to private equity firms to discuss partnering for a buyout of the pizza chain, CNBC said, citing people familiar. Papa John’s up as much as 6.9 percent, its biggest intraday gain since early August.

Schnatter reached out to several PE firms in recent weeks to discuss making a bid for the company

Several PE firms are said to have turned him down due to potential reputational risks from partnering with him; some PE firms interested in buying Papa John’s don’t see working with the former CEO as the best path forward

Schnatter wasn’t immediately available to comment to CNBC; Papa John’s declined to comment

NOTE: Aug. 24, Papa John’s Jumps on Report It Hired Bank of America, Lazard

