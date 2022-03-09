(Bloomberg) -- Papa John’s International Inc. suspended all operations in Russia and is reviewing whether it needs to take a one-time asset-impairment charge related to about $15 million in loans it made to a master franchisee there.

The pizza chain said Wednesday that it has stopped all operational, marketing and business support to the Russian market, where it has 188 franchised restaurants. The company said it isn’t currently receiving any royalties from these stores. Last year, royalties from these stores accounted for less than 1% of total company revenue and about 1% of total operating income, according to a filing.

Papa John’s is the latest in a string of U.S. businesses cutting ties with Russia or suspending activities there because of the fallout over the invasion of Ukraine nearly two weeks ago.

