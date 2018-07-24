(Bloomberg Opinion) -- Papa John.

Who controls a company? It’s a question we talk about from time to time, and the shareholders, the board of directors, the chief executive officer, and whoever has the keys to the front door all have good arguments that they are really in control. But as of a few weeks ago it would have been pretty easy to argue that John Schnatter controlled Papa John’s International Inc. He founded the company and was chairman of the board. Until the end of 2017, he was also the chief executive officer. He owns 30.3 percent of the company’s stock.

Also he is the company’s dad. That is not a relationship that has any formal recognition in corporate law, but it is right there in the name. He is the Papa John of Papa John’s. The company’s name is his nickname followed by a possessive apostrophe-s. It’s a good hint that the company, in an informal but important sense, belongs to him.

But then Schnatter used a racial slur on a conference call about how he had to stop using racial slurs, which embarrassed his large corporate son so much that he had to resign as chairman of the board. (He remains on the board.) He also somehow resigned as the company’s founder, terminating a “Founder Agreement” that involved him serving as a spokesman, meeting with investors, and doing pizza quality control. These resignations were technically voluntary, but Schnatter wasn’t particularly enthused about them; he “has said since stepping down that doing so ‘was a mistake’ and that he was pressured to leave by board members acting on ‘rumor and innuendo.’” And he has been gearing up for a fight: “A lawyer for Mr. Schnatter, Patricia Glaser, said he ‘is not going to go quietly into the night.’”

And so the rest of the board preemptively fought back, announcing yesterday that it is adopting a poison pill that will prohibit Schnatter from acquiring more than 31 percent of the stock. (It will also prohibit anyone else from acquiring more than 15 percent of the stock, but that does not seem like an especially pressing concern.) Poison pills (formally called “stockholder rights plans”) are generally anti-takeover devices that prevent a hostile bidder from taking control of a company with a tender offer without the consent of the company’s board, and Schnatter’s method of fighting back could quite plausibly include a hostile bid, so Papa John’s board made the usual anti-takeover arguments in its pill announcement:

The adoption of the Rights Plan is intended to enable all Papa John’s stockholders to realize the full potential value of their investment in the company and to protect the interests of the company and its stockholders by reducing the likelihood that any person or group gains control of Papa John’s through open market accumulation or other tactics without paying an appropriate control premium. In addition, the Rights Plan provides the Board of Directors with time to make informed decisions that are in the best long-term interests of Papa John’s and its stockholders and does not deter the Papa John’s Board of Directors from considering any offer that is fair and otherwise in the best interest of Papa John’s stockholders.

But the modern poison pill has gone beyond its anti-takeover roots to become an anti-activist weapon. In particular, this pill doesn’t just prohibit Schnatter from actually buying more shares. It also prohibits him from acquiring any allies in his fight against the board: The text of the poison pill attributes to Schnatter not only the 30.3 percent of the shares that he owns, but also the shares owned by anyone “Acting in Concert” with him, which means essentially anyone else who is trying to influence the control of the company and who has met or talked or exchanged information with Schnatter. Basically if Schnatter—whose job, until two weeks ago, involved meeting with investors and representing Papa John’s to shareholders—calls up any shareholders and says “this is garbage, I want my company back,” and they agree with him and decide to vote against the board, then that might trigger the poison pill and dilute his, and their, shares.

This always strikes me as kind of weird stuff, though it is by now pretty well accepted by deal lawyers and Delaware courts. (Carl Icahn railed against a similar pill last year, and I sympathized.) The shareholders have some claim to be the people who own and control the company. But the board has a lot of power to limit that control, not only by prohibiting the shareholders from buying more shares—itself a pretty weird thing to do!—but also by prohibiting the shareholders from talking to each other about how disgruntled they are with the board. When the board liked him, Schnatter could meet with shareholders all he wanted; he was after all the public face, and dad, of Papa John’s. But now that he’s on the outs, and he might want to meet with shareholders to force his way back in, the board can do what it likes to stop him.

Nobody reads the documents.

We talked last year about an odd story of bond covenants. Loosely speaking, many bonds provide that if the company that issued the bond later wants to buy it back—because the bond is no longer attractive, or to avoid breaching covenants in the bond by just getting rid of it, or for any other reason—it can do so by paying a “make-whole premium,” which is the value of all future interest and principal payments discounted at some artificially low rate. The make-whole will generally be higher than the trading price of the bonds, so the company probably won’t call the bonds, so this is a fairly cheap option for the bondholders to give the company.

On the other hand, if the company defaults on the bond by violating a covenant, and the bondholders want the issuer to buy the bond back, then they can force it to do so—but only at par. Or I mean that is what the documents say, and what everyone thought they meant, but then in a 2016 decision called Wilmington Savings Fund FSB v. Cash America International Inc., a federal court said that no, actually, for some “voluntary” covenant breaches, the bondholders can demand that the company pay the make-whole. The theory is that otherwise the company could opportunistically get out of paying the make-whole by just flagrantly violating covenants until the investors accelerate the bonds at par.

This is not at all a crazy theory, but it is also not what the bonds said, or what any of the lawyers who wrote the bonds thought they meant, so the lawyers started adding a provision to new bonds explicitly saying that the make-whole was not available on acceleration. And then bondholders—led by Covenant Review, which called this “single worst change to ever emerge” in bond documents—said: No, actually, we want the make-whole on default. And they pushed back, and now most new bonds say the same thing as the old bonds: They don’t explicitly provide for a make-whole on default, but they don’t explicitly rule it out, meaning that the Cash America rule of a make-whole on a “voluntary” default still applies.

Here is a new paper by Mitu Gulati of Duke Law School and Marcel Kahan of New York University Law School about the weird Cash America decision and its weird aftermath:

Ordinarily, if the lawyers who draft bond indentures are in agreement that a particular judicial decision is inconsistent with their understanding of what the clauses are supposed to mean, one would think that there would be a move to correct that language in new bond issues. For a variety of reasons, one might expect the move to be slow (the phenomenon of “contract stickiness”), but it would occur eventually. Here, however, the move to correct the clauses occurred quickly; and, even more interesting, it got quashed quickly.

They argue that there is a rational reason for bondholders to want the make-whole on a (voluntary) default. It reduces the risk of opportunistic breach by the issuer: If the issuer knows that it will have to overpay for the bonds if it voluntarily breaches a covenant, it won’t default unless it has no choice. And they note that in fact private-placement bonds often include an explicit make-whole redemption right, where bondholders get the make-whole on any default; perhaps public bondholders wanted to move in the direction of similar protections.

Of course it’s weird that they didn’t. “One question is why bondholders, before Cash America, did not expressly provide for make-whole acceleration,” note Gulati and Kahan. (“We plan to address this question in a follow-up paper.”) Basically the bond documents didn’t give investors a make-whole acceleration right, and then a court gave it to them, and then the documents tried to take it back, and the investors said no, we’d rather keep it:

Were the investors being irrational? We do not think so and have provided a functional explanation for why it made sense for the investors to resist the proposed changes. The Cash America interpretation of the exit remedy clauses, whether or not the meaning of those clauses contemplated by lawyers, serves to provide creditors with protection from debtor opportunism. Although it may also expose the debtor to some additional risk of investor opportunism, that may be a price well worth paying. The courts, one might say, had alerted investors to the deficiencies in the acceleration remedy and were filling a gap in the contract with what they thought the parties would have said had they anticipated the events that occurred in Cash America and Sharon Steel. From there, it was up to the market to decide whether to reject that interpretive gloss or keep it. So far, they are keeping it because investors like it and not just because markets are slow to change standard documentation.

It is not what you would call an efficient-markets story. It’s not like investors thought deeply and from first principles about what they wanted, and issuers thought deeply and from first principles about what they wanted, and they negotiated and reached a mutually acceptable outcome. It’s more of an endowment-effects story: Investors didn’t have this right, and they were fine with that, and then someone gave it to them, and they were happy about that, and then someone tried to take it away, and they freaked out. The story is that bondholder rights move by lurches and accidents, not by smooth efficiency and ironclad logic.

Elsewhere in bond documents, here is Bloomberg’s Shelly Hagan on make-whole calls versus special mandatory redemption.

People are worried that it’s summer.

A straightforward, Minskyan, probably correct view of the financial system is that when things are quiet, people keep taking more risk to get more returns, levering up and introducing more instability into the system, and when those risks work out they keep piling on more risks, until eventually when the risks don’t work out everyone is so levered that it ends in disaster. This is a model of complacency, of people getting so used to the good times that they forget about the possibility of bad times. It’s a little embarrassing when you say it like that, but it is psychologically plausible. “Memories in finance are short,” skeptics say. “This time is different,” enthusiasts say. Competitive pressures push people to take the same risks as their peers. Risk models look back over limited periods. Et cetera.

On the other hand if reporters just go and ask people “are you complacent?” then they’ll probably say no. Like, if you ask an investment manager “are you worried about ____,” what is her incentive to say “no”? “We keep an eye on every risk but we think we are being appropriately rewarded for this one and are monitoring it closely” makes her sound like a responsible professional; “nah I just don’t have time to worry about bond market liquidity but it’s probably fine” makes her sound a bit alarming. That’s why Chuck Prince’s “as long as the music is playing, you’ve got to get up and dance” comment is so infamous. You’re not supposed to say that out loud. You’re supposed to say that you carefully evaluate all your risks and believe that they’re appropriate, not that you think you’re taking dumb risks but so is everyone else so whatever.

The result is a weird split: The market pushes investors toward acting complacent, while the press pushes them toward sounding worried. Every financial-news trend article consists entirely of quotes from people who worry about the trend, and yet the trend … happens.

Anyway every summer there are articles like “I know it is summer but don’t go too far from your Bloomberg terminals” with quotes like this:

“No one is taking a breath,” Barbara Reinhard, head of asset allocation at the $227 billion firm said. “Let’s put it this way, everyone taking a vacation: they can’t be without their devices.”

You gotta say it! When a reporter calls you you can’t be like “yes look I am spending the next month at the beach and so is everyone else so I am not really expecting a market meltdown, but if there is one at least I will be tan for it.” That is not what your clients want to read! They don’t mind you taking a vacation, but you have to make serious noises about volatility on your way out the door.

Though there are a few bold contrarian heroes in this story:

“People are quite happy to leave,” founder and chief executive officer of the Edinburgh-based firm said. “Liquidity is a bit lower so often fund managers will try to cut risk and harvest a bit of profit.”

And:

Some investors refuse to let the hype interrupt their plans. Peter Sleep just got back from a trip to Colombia, and expects a quiet month while he holds down the fort at Seven Investment Management in London.

There is a risk asymmetry there: If you say you expect a quiet month and get a wild one, people will make fun of you; if you say you expect a wild month and get a quiet one, no one will remember because that is what everyone does all the time.

Rent a Hitman.

Here is a website whose address is rentahitman.com. “RENT-A-HITMAN: Your Point & Click Solution!,” it says. “RAH is your Point & Click Solution when it comes to problem resolution and crisis management,” it says. It is somehow a defunct information technology support website? I don’t know why “rentahitman.com” struck anyone as a good address for that. But apparently its founder has received “hundreds of messages from people who were not interested in his network intrusion skills,” but who were “looking to hire him or join the hitman business.” He gave their information to law enforcement, and police “are actively working a conspiracy to solicit first degree murder case” based on, and I want to be as clear as possible about this, based on someone who just emailed a random website called rentahitman.com to try to hire a hit man.

“Never put it in email,” is a kind of not-legal-advice advice that I sometimes give around here, but when I say that I am usually thinking about dumb traders emailing their dumb trader buddies about the crimes they are jointly committing. I am not thinking about blind emails. Obviously don’t just Google around for the crime of your choice and then email the most promising-sounding website asking them to do the crime with/for you! How do you know they’re not cops! They’re cops! None of this is legal advice, but be sure to visit my new website, dosomeinsidertrading.com, where you can email me misappropriated material nonpublic information and I can either insider trade on it or alert the authorities, I can’t wait for you to find out which it is.

Things happen.

Highflying Medical Firm, a Help to Wounded Veterans, Falls to Earth. Leon Cooperman's Omega Hedge Fund Converts to Family Office. UBS Wealth Management Delivers on Targets After Megamerger. Credit Suisse Closes Five More Exchange-Traded Notes. Foreign takeovers of UK companies to face increased scrutiny. Economics papers are too long. The History of Incino. Naked man arrested at Planet Fitness said he thought gym was ‘judgment free zone.’

If you'd like to get Money Stuff in handy email form, right in your inbox, please subscribe at this link. Thanks!

To contact the author of this story: Matt Levine at mlevine51@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: James Greiff at jgreiff@bloomberg.net

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Matt Levine is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering finance. He was an editor of Dealbreaker, an investment banker at Goldman Sachs, a mergers and acquisitions lawyer at Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, and a clerk for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 3rd Circuit.

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.