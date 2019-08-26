(Bloomberg) -- Struggling pizza maker Papa John’s International Inc. is preparing to appoint Arby’s President Rob Lynch as its new chief executive officer, a person with knowledge of the matter said.

Lynch, a fast-food industry veteran, will replace Steve Ritchie, said the person, who asked not to be identified because the information isn’t yet public.

Papa John’s, which operates about 5,300 locations globally, has been facing slowing sales, with revenue declining 12% in 2018. Founder John Schnatter, whose image had once been deeply ingrained with the company’s marketing, agreed earlier this year to resign from the board and dismiss a lawsuit related to his departure last year as chairman. Papa John’s woes grew last summer after the founder used a racial slur on a conference call, which he said was taken out of context.

The change in Papa John’s management will be made as soon as Tuesday, the person said.

Activist shareholder Starboard Value has invested $250 million in Papa John’s since February. Jeff Smith, Starboard’s CEO, became chairman of the pizza maker when they made the investment. The pizza maker’s shares fell 29% in 2018 and 34% in 2017.

Representatives for Papa John’s, Arby’s and Starboard didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Lynch joined Arby’s in 2013 as the roast-beef sandwich chain’s chief marketing officer. Before that, he worked at Procter & Gamble and Yum! Brands Inc. as vice president of brand marketing for Taco Bell. He was appointed president of Arby’s in 2017 overseeing marketing, operations and development.

At Arby’s, Lynch led the chain’s heavy meat-focused marketing and bold ad campaigns that poked fun at vegetarians. Fast-food chain Arby’s has more than 3,300 restaurants across the world.

Ritchie, Schnatter’s one-time protege, took over the role of Papa John’s CEO in January 2018 when his boss stepped down. That came a few months after Schnatter went after the NFL for its handling of football players dropping to one knee in protest during the national anthem.

Papa John’s, battered by steep competition from pizza competitors and the explosion of food delivery options, recently announced former NBA star Shaquille O’Neal as an investor. Same-store sales, a key industry metric, have declined in recent quarters.

Schnatter, long the largest shareholder, has been reducing his stake in Papa John’s.

