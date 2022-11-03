(Bloomberg) -- Papa John’s International Inc. says summer travel, which made a comeback this year after Covid-19 restrictions eased in many parts of the world, hurt pizza sales in the third quarter.

The summer is typically Papa John’s slowest period due to travel. “Our customers are spending less time at home or in the office and ordering less pizza delivery,” Chief Financial Officer Ann Gugino said on the earnings call. With more people traveling during the third quarter this year, she said the slowdown was even greater.

There were other problems during the quarter: higher energy costs in the UK hurt international results while commodity and labor costs reached all-time highs. Papa John’s restaurants saw what are known as “food basket costs” jump 18%, driven by a year-over-year increase in the price of cheese.

Papa John’s isn’t the only restaurant chain experiencing these challenges. Chili’s parent Brinker International Inc said Wednesday it saw 24% commodity inflation in the most recent quarter, with chicken and beef being the primary drivers.

Papa John’s adjusted earnings, revenue and comparative store sales results all missed analysts’ estimates. Shares were little changed at 10:22 a.m. in New York.

