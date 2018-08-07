(Bloomberg) -- The latest results confirm it: Papa John’s International Inc. was struggling to sell pizzas even before the controversy involving its outspoken founder erupted.

The chain, where John Schnatter resigned as chairman last month, reported comparable sales in North America that fell 6.1 percent in its latest quarter. That was weaker than analysts’ estimates, and sent the stock down sharply in late trading.

Even before media reports in July that Schnatter used a racist slur on a conference call, unleashing a wave of backlash, the pizza chain had trouble attracting diners in a fiercely competitive restaurant industry. Its efforts to offer more discounts, revamp ads and focus marketing with 22 specific National Football League teams instead of the entire league haven’t worked so far.

The shares dropped as much as 9.9 percent in after-hours trading Tuesday. The stock had tumbled 27 percent this year.

Analysts predicted same-store sales in North America last quarter would decline by 5.1 percent on average, according to Consensus Metrix.

While Schnatter has since apologized for his racist statements and said his language was taken out of context, the company has tried to distance itself from its outspoken former leader. Papa John’s has begun removing Schnatter’s image from pizza boxes, and asked him to cease all media appearances on behalf of the company.

Some of the chain’s franchisees have said sales have slid since the latest controversy, with one in Texas suffering a double-digit decline within a few weeks.

Still, Schnatter is on the board of directors and owns about 29 percent of the stock. Now, he’s urging investors to seek new leaders at Papa John’s, where Steve Ritchie is the current chief executive officer. Ritchie took the reins on Jan. 1 after Schnatter blamed disappointing sales on NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, arguing that protests over the national anthem at NFL games were hurting ratings -- and Papa John’s business.

Meanwhile, rival Domino’s Pizza Inc. has created an advantage with its tech innovations around mobile and digital ordering. The largest pizza company in the U.S. by sales is locking in customers with its rewards program, and has made recent moves to remodel its stores. Pizza Hut, however, attempting to stage a domestic comeback, recently reported a surprise drop in same-store sales.

