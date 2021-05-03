(Bloomberg) -- Canadian paper and packaging company Paper Excellence is exploring a deal to acquire U.S. rival Domtar Corp., according to people familiar with the matter. Domtar rose 21% in after-market trading.

The companies are working with advisers on a potential transaction that would take U.S.-listed Domtar private, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the details aren’t public. A deal could value Domtar’s shares in the mid-$50s, one of the people said. No final decision has been made and talks could fall through.

Domtar, based in Fort Mill, South Carolina, closed up 2.8% at $40.52 in New York Monday, giving the company a market value of about $2 billion.

A representative for Domtar declined to comment. Representatives for Paper Excellence didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Domtar, which traces its roots back to a British timber company founded in 1848, is one of North America’s top producers of so-called freesheet paper, which is used for everything from business memos to copy paper. In January, it agreed to sell its personal care business to American Industrial Partners for $920 million.

Paper Excellence, based in Richmond, British Columbia, manufactures pulp packaging and specialty paper at eight facilities in Canada, according to its website.

(Updates trading in first paragraph)

