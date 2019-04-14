(Bloomberg) -- Papua New Guinea’s Finance Minister James Marape has left the government, citing differences with Prime Minister Peter O’Neill over resources policy, days after the state signed a deal with France’s Total SA on a liquefied natural gas expansion project.

Marape announced his resignation in a Facebook Inc. post, saying his voice was not being heard on policy-related matters, including the need to get more local participation in the gas, oil and mining industries. He didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

“I have raised my views and concerns on those areas yet I have come to realize that most of my advices find no traction and is non compatible with Prime Minister’s world view, thus it is only fitting that I exit cabinet,” Marape said in the April 11 post.

O’Neill accepted the verbal resignation of Marape and said he would assume the role of finance minister temporarily, the Post-Courier paper reported. O’Neill’s office didn’t respond to a request for comment.

The Papua LNG expansion is part of a larger gas development in the nation, which could cost as much as $13 billion and include three new LNG production units to be built alongside the existing $19 billion Exxon Mobile Corp.-operated PNG LNG project. Last week’s agreement covers two of the trains while the third, which will rely mainly on the Exxon-operated P’nyang field, still requires a separate gas agreement with the government.

The government had been under pressure to get a better deal, following criticism from the World Bank and International Monetary Fund that the country’s original LNG project delivered its people only limited benefits.

